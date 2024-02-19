Google seems to have rolled out the Shop with Google AI feature to some users after announcing it back in November. I cannot see it unless I am logged into my personal Gmail account which is opted into SGE, on the Google Search app on iOS.

I spotted this via (the one and only) Shameem Adhikarath who shared this with me on X. Here is how it works.

I searched for [dress] and scrolled down the search results until I saw the "Shop with Google Al" section, and then I clicked on "Generate images."

It worked its thing:

Then it generated some images of dresses and asked me to refine it:

So I got fancy and asked for "blue robot dress with dinosaurs" but Google could not help me:

So I then refined it to something more basic, like "blue flower dress":

You can then click on an AI generated image and Google will "ship similar-looking products":

Shameem made a vide of this in action:

I think Shop with @Google AI is live. You can generate images of the item you're looking for and shop for similar-looking products. This looks super cool! #AI #ShopwithAI #GoogleAI@rustybrick pic.twitter.com/owRYxK3goR — Shameem Adhikarath (@shemiadhikarath) February 16, 2024

