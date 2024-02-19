Google Search Shop With Google AI Live

Feb 19, 2024 - 7:51 am 0 by
Filed Under Google

Robot Dress

Google seems to have rolled out the Shop with Google AI feature to some users after announcing it back in November. I cannot see it unless I am logged into my personal Gmail account which is opted into SGE, on the Google Search app on iOS.

I spotted this via (the one and only) Shameem Adhikarath who shared this with me on X. Here is how it works.

I searched for [dress] and scrolled down the search results until I saw the "Shop with Google Al" section, and then I clicked on "Generate images."

Google Shop With Ai Button

It worked its thing:

Google Shop With Ai Generating Image

Then it generated some images of dresses and asked me to refine it:

Google Shop With Ai 1

So I got fancy and asked for "blue robot dress with dinosaurs" but Google could not help me:

Google Shop With Ai No Results

So I then refined it to something more basic, like "blue flower dress":

Google Shop With Ai Results

You can then click on an AI generated image and Google will "ship similar-looking products":

Google Shop With Ai Similar

Shameem made a vide of this in action:

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Google Search Ranking Update, Recipe Blogs Drop, Google Hits Reviews &amp; More SEO, PPC and Local - YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: February 19, 2024

Feb 19, 2024 - 4:00 pm
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Investigating Search Issue Where Adult Sites Not Ranking Home Page For Brand Name

Feb 19, 2024 - 7:55 am
Google

Google Search Shop With Google AI Live

Feb 19, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

More From Google On Helpful Content Update Recovery Time

Feb 19, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google

Google Search Tests New Search Bar Design

Feb 19, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google Ads

Google Ads To Prohibit Using Famous People Or Brands To Part With Money Or Information

Feb 19, 2024 - 7:21 am
Previous Story: More From Google On Helpful Content Update Recovery Time
Next Story: Google Investigating Search Issue Where Adult Sites Not Ranking Home Page For Brand Name

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.