Google has dropped the "more places," "view all" and links to see more local results from the local pack, the places box, in the Google Search results. This happened last night around 5 pm ET, and I thought it was a bug, but so far, Google has not yet fixed the issue.

Joy Hawkins first posted about this on X saying, "Did Google remove the ability to view more businesses under the local pack? This has to be a bug right." She spotted it via Reddit where local SEOs are super concerned.

Here is a screenshot from my desktop computer:

Here is a screenshot from mobile:

There is no more button below the local pack.

Here is what it looked like previously:

As you can imagine, this is a huge concern for local SEOs, local business owners and anyone who gets traffic from local search in Google.

This is devastating for local SEO if it’s not a bug.



I just ran a number of searches on mobile chrome. None of them have the “more businesses” button.



WTF



Please tell us this is a bug, Google. https://t.co/WXcCJKxksu — Darren Shaw (@DarrenShaw_) February 27, 2024

I did email Google asking if this is a bug or not. Hope to learn more soon.

Forum discussion at X and Reddit.

Update: At 9:45 am ET the more button returned, here is a screenshot:

Although the fix is still rolling out, I believe: