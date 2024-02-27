Google Drops Link To See More Local Results From Search Results (It's Back)

Feb 27, 2024 - 7:21 am 28 by
Filed Under Google Maps

Upset Business Owner Front Of Store Google Logo

Google has dropped the "more places," "view all" and links to see more local results from the local pack, the places box, in the Google Search results. This happened last night around 5 pm ET, and I thought it was a bug, but so far, Google has not yet fixed the issue.

Joy Hawkins first posted about this on X saying, "Did Google remove the ability to view more businesses under the local pack? This has to be a bug right." She spotted it via Reddit where local SEOs are super concerned.

Here is a screenshot from my desktop computer:

Google Local Pack Places More Button Gone

Here is a screenshot from mobile:

Google Local Pack Places More Mobile Button Gone

There is no more button below the local pack.

Here is what it looked like previously:

Google Local Pack Map Interface New 1639067829

As you can imagine, this is a huge concern for local SEOs, local business owners and anyone who gets traffic from local search in Google.

I did email Google asking if this is a bug or not. Hope to learn more soon.

Forum discussion at X and Reddit.

Update: At 9:45 am ET the more button returned, here is a screenshot:

Google Local Pack More Button Back

Although the fix is still rolling out, I believe:

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google

Google Europe Search Hijacking Bug With TripAdvisor, Booking, Hotel.com & More

Feb 27, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google Ads

Google Analytics Adds New Default Google Ads Report

Feb 27, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Limited By Budget Status Now Color Coded

Feb 27, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google Maps

Google Drops Link To See More Local Results From Search Results (It's Back)

Feb 27, 2024 - 7:21 am
Other Search Engines

Report: Microsoft Tried Selling Bing To Apple But Search Quality Issues Held It Back

Feb 27, 2024 - 7:11 am
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: February 26, 2024

Feb 26, 2024 - 4:00 pm
Previous Story: Report: Microsoft Tried Selling Bing To Apple But Search Quality Issues Held It Back
Next Story: Google Ads Limited By Budget Status Now Color Coded

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.