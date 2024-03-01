Now You Can Opt Out Of Google Search Place Entities In Page Insights

Google has added a form where you can now request to opt out of displaying in the place entity feature in Page Insights to users in the European Economic Area (EEA). Page Insights is that button you can press while on a website using the Google app to get more details about that web page, I think it was called SGE while browsing.

Google added details here with an opt out form - so clearly Google is handling this manually, without any meta tags or other directives, right now.

Google wrote:

Pages that have a significant portion of their page discussing one or multiple place entities (for example, hotels, restaurants, bars) may have these entities appear inside of Page Insights on the Google App browser for iOS and Android. Site owners can choose to opt out of displaying in the place entity feature in Page Insights to users in the European Economic Area (EEA). Place entity results for your site that are currently being displayed within Page Insights will be removed within 30 days of opting out.

Here are more details on how to trigger page insights from Google. Here is a screenshot that probably will trigger your memory of how it works:

Google Page Insights Example

So I guess this is all part of the DMA stuff...

Forum discussion at X.

 

