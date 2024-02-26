Google Search is testing a new carousel named "Most-read articles." I guess Google is using click data to see which articles are being read the most. Or maybe Chrome or Google Analytics data? Maybe?

I cannot replicate this but Shameem Adhikarath posted a screenshot of this on X.

Here is that screenshot:

This was also spotted later on mobile via Brodie Clark:

I mean, how else does Google know what is "most-read" without using click data or some sort of tracking data for this search feature?

Forum discussion at X.