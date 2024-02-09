Google has added the ability to add activities and events to the Google Business Profiles dashboard. This is a quick form to add upcoming events or activities to your business quickly.

Here is where you can highlight activities that you run that may direct more people to your venue.

This was spotted by Mike Blumenthal who posted on X a couple of screenshots:

Here is the intro screen that says:

Highlight your activities: People trust and look for official prices

Add multiple activities: Add, edit and delete activities anytime

Drive more direct sales: Let people buy activities directly on your website

Here is the form to complete to add these. Mike wrote, "Easy form based creation, using any website sign up you wish (omg), making it easy to add events to your Google Business Profile."

Forum discussion at X.

Update: This is apparently not new, I wrote about it last year.