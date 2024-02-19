Google Search Tests New Search Bar Design

Google Search seems to be testing a new search bar design on mobile search. The bar shows the images, videos, news, shopping, maps, etc buttons but with a light blue background color, as a curved button.

I noticed it on Friday and then again on Saturday, when signed into Google.com on mobile Safari on iOS. Thomas Eccel and Adriaan Dekker also spotted it on Friday and posted about it on X and LinkedIn.

Here is a screenshot of the new search bar test:

Google Search Menu Bar Design Test

Here is what Google is currently running for that query:

Google Search Menu Bar

What ya think of it?

Forum discussion at X and LinkedIn.

 

