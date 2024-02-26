Google Reviews Beta Questions

Now when leaving a review on a business within the Google local and maps results, the disclaimer has a notice about "beta questions." It reads, "For beta questions, your answers may not be displayed publicly during the experiment and may only be visible to you and/or others participating in the experiment. We may delete answers after the experiment."

What the heck are "beta questions" one may want to know and why is this mentioned in the disclaimer.

Amy Toman spotted this and posted about it on X - here is a screenshot of it, I see it myself:

So that link there takes you to the Google Maps contributor policies which has a section for Beta questions. It reads:

I am still not sure what beta questions are exactly but Google is mentioning it.

Do any of you know what they are?

