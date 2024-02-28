Google seems to be now rolling out expandable menus and information sections for the local panels on the right side of the desktop interface. These were live for normal knowledge panels for a while, but I am told they are now available for local panels now.

Amy Toman posted about this on X saying, "Now seeing the "dynamic tabs" function on desktop GBP (I first spotted them on mobile only, in buttons). These dropdowns lead to searches of pricing + business name, and reviews (not GBP) + reviews, the same as the mobile ones did."

I was able to replicate it both on desktop and mobile for this business:

Here is a side-by-side on mobile with one of the sections expanded:

Mike Blumenthal also posted about this, he shared a video of it in action:

Seeing what looks like a new mobile Google Business Profile layout with numerous drop downs. New or not new? pic.twitter.com/QWfFMFfMuw — Mike Blumenthal (@mblumenthal) February 28, 2024

So did Khushal Bherwani:

🆕 Noticing this with google local pack in wild remind thing to know @rustybrick pic.twitter.com/13SltnHmfr — Khushal Bherwani (@b4k_khushal) February 28, 2024

Forum discussion at X.