Google is testing a new design and feature for its local justifications section. There is this "people likes" section that is shaded in blue and really stands out under the local pack snippet results.

This was spotted by Khushal Bherwani who posted some screenshots on X - here is one of those screenshots:

Google Local People Like Box

Here are more screenshots:

Do you like how much this justification, i.e. the "people like," section stands out so much?

