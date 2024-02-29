Google is testing a new design and feature for its local justifications section. There is this "people likes" section that is shaded in blue and really stands out under the local pack snippet results.

This was spotted by Khushal Bherwani who posted some screenshots on X - here is one of those screenshots:

Here are more screenshots:

🆕 People like add ons in google local packs



Saw the first time @rustybrick new ?#localbusiness pic.twitter.com/8XNabFFd5x — Khushal Bherwani (@b4k_khushal) February 28, 2024

Do you like how much this justification, i.e. the "people like," section stands out so much?

