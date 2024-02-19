Google is testing a new menu item in its search bar. The new item is "Forums" and it filters the search results to forums, such as Reddit, Hacker News, and other forums on the internet.

This is not too surprising in that Google has been pushing discussion and forum sections in the search results, even adding them recently to the Search Console reports.

Here is a screenshot of this from Shameem Adhikarath - he shared it with me on X:

Here are more screenshots:

Google tests adding Forums to search menu. @rustybrick pic.twitter.com/L6kA3yx4fE — Shameem Adhikarath (@shemiadhikarath) February 16, 2024

Google now showing 'Forums' as a default menu item in the search bar? Not sure we need even more forum results in SERPs, but there you have it. We had a 'Web Results' test recently and now Forums – only a matter of time until 'Chat' appears. pic.twitter.com/9X9s5Z8Dhp — SERP Alert (@SERPalerts) February 16, 2024

What a hidden gem.... :)

