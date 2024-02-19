Google Search Tests Forums In Search Bar Menu

Google is testing a new menu item in its search bar. The new item is "Forums" and it filters the search results to forums, such as Reddit, Hacker News, and other forums on the internet.

This is not too surprising in that Google has been pushing discussion and forum sections in the search results, even adding them recently to the Search Console reports.

Here is a screenshot of this from Shameem Adhikarath - he shared it with me on X:

Google Forums Search Bar Filter

Here are more screenshots:

What a hidden gem.... :)

Forum discussion at X.

 

