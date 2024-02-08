Google has this new product or shopping-related box in the search results named "Up-and-coming stores." This box seems to show trendy stores in the Google Search results as a carousel you can swipe through on your mobile phone.

Sergey Alakov spotted this and posted this in a comment on LinkedIn - he said, "I’m noticing “up-and-coming” snippets featuring small niche sites in serps (not sure if it’s new or not). Which maybe somewhat of a confirmation for the hypothesis that Google is trying to diversify the serps by showing smaller players."

Here is that screenshot:

I have never seen this one before - have you?

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.