How do you use the link data within Google Search Console? That is what John Mueller of Google asked earlier this month, and he got a nice list of uses for the link data within the Search Console.

Personally, I rarely use it but when I was reviewing Search Console, I noticed my link count spiked and it ended up being specific to specific post (a recap post). So I assume someone was trying to mess with me here (comment below if it was you):

Here is the post where John asked this:

On that note, I'm curious how you use the link data in Search Console? No nefarious background, I was just going through a set of sites recently, and wondered what I should tell folks to look out for there. You all probably have more experience there! — John (@JohnMu) February 2, 2024

Laurent Bourrelly responded listing out these use cases:

Old and new sites

Type of websites

Link placement in source code

No or very little keyword optimized Anchor Text

small and big (Majestic Citation Flow)

IPs

Chronology and acquisition velocity

Topics (similar and related)

Majestic TTF must match topic

Nofollow and dofollow

Majority from home country plus US and various

Majority from home language plus English and various

Andy Beard wrote:

Trackbacks

Technorati/Blogcatalog

Google Alerts (please don't kill that too)

People commenting with a link

Free Majestic

Now that is old school!

Tony McCreath wrote, "It can help find out why Google is crawling some strange URLs."

Terry Van Horne added, "I only look at it when cleaning up a mess some other SEO made. For me the GSC links are the links that matter. I realize it's a "snapshot" so I merge that with Majestic. I review closely any I believe are spammy in the GSC cuz they are most useful for future proofing."

Dean said, "Internal link data is more helpful to me and mine. Being able to understand which page types (subfolders) are getting the most attention, or not."

Rutledge Daugette wrote, "If we're not supposed to spend time disavowing, it's not the most helpful tool sometimes. So many spam/scraper sites." He shared this screenshot:

Did anyone miss anything?

Forum discussion at X.