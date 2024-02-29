Google Search is testing a section, a carousel, named "Popular opinions." The section shows articles with opinions on products or other topics. The example below shows, what looks like, review articles probably fitted with affiliate links.

This was spotted by Brodie Clark who posted on X this example:

Brodie wrote, "Google is now testing out a popular opinions carousel on desktop. Different to the perspectives carousel, the popular opinions carousel seems to only feature links to articles (rather than social media and forum posts)."

We saw a section named perspectives and opinions a year ago, it looked like this:

