Google Merchant Center Updates Estimated Delivery Times Calculation

Feb 20, 2024 - 7:41 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Delivery Truck City

Google will change how it estimates its delivery times through Google Merchant Center. Starting on April 9, Google will look at minimum [min_handling_time]and maximum [max_handling_time] attributes for processing time in your product data for Shopping ads and free listings.

"This will allow you to provide more accurate estimated delivery times to customers on Google," Google wrote.

Google sent this email to merchants using Google Merchant Center and Thomas Eccel posted a screenshot of the email on X. The email says:

Starting April 9, 2024, we will use the minimum [min_handling_time] and maximum [max_handling_time] attributes for processing time in your product data for Shopping ads and free listings. This will allow you to provide more accurate estimated delivery times to customers on Google.

What you have to do: If you provide processing time information directly in your product data, review your shipping attributes to ensure they are accurate and update them by April 9, 2024. This will help show the correct estimated delivery times for your products.

Google has this "Review processing time" button to click on to see the change. Here is a screenshot of the email:

Google Merchant Center Delivery Times Email

Google added these estimates back in 2021 when Google began having Merchant Center calculate shipping speeds.

Also, Google clarified when to use FreeReturn versus ReturnShippingFees as value for returnFees for product returns in the product structured data documentation.

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Google Search Ranking Update, Recipe Blogs Drop, Google Hits Reviews &amp; More SEO, PPC and Local - YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: February 20, 2024

Feb 20, 2024 - 4:00 pm
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google: Sites Wrongfully Using The Google Indexing API Often Are Spammy & Low Quality

Feb 20, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Merchant Center Updates Estimated Delivery Times Calculation

Feb 20, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Merchant Center Requires Meta Labels On AI Generated Images

Feb 20, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google Maps

Google Local Pack Tests Restaurant Price Ranges

Feb 20, 2024 - 7:21 am
Google

Google Search Can Wait On Customer Service Hold For You

Feb 20, 2024 - 7:11 am
Previous Story: Google Merchant Center Requires Meta Labels On AI Generated Images
Next Story: Google: Sites Wrongfully Using The Google Indexing API Often Are Spammy & Low Quality

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.