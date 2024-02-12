Google SGE Tests Removing Side Carousels

Google seems to be testing removing the side carousel in the SGE, Search Generative Experience, interface. The side carousel generally shows the card answers on the right side of the desktop SGE results. It seems Google is testing not showing those cards on the side panel.

This was spotted by Jakub Landa, Bartosz Goralewicz pinged me about it on X. Here is one of those screenshots:

Google Sge No Side Carousels

Compare that test above without those cards on the side panel with what I see below:

Google Sge Side Carousels

Here are more examples:

Earlier today, I also reported that Google was showing SGE in mobile Safari and Chrome is no longer required.

Forum discussion at X.

 

