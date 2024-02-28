There are reports that the filetype operator within Google Search has stopped working, it has not. It doesn't work when you add additional search operators to it, like a site command to see a specific file type on a specific type. Google has said it is likely a bug and they are working on bringing it back.

If you search for PDF files on this specific site using the command [site:seroundtable.com filetype:pdf] you currently get zero results:

But in general, if you are trying to find PDF files or other filetypes for a specific query, that still works just fine. For example; [google quality raters guidelines filetype:pdf]:

Update: It might be fixed, it works for [site:cnn.com filetype:pdf]:

Danny Sullivan, the Google Search Liaison, said on X, "This is probably a bug. I'm passing it on to our team to investigate."

This is probably a bug. I'm passing it on to our team to investigate. — Google SearchLiaison (@searchliaison) February 28, 2024

Update: Google fixed the issue shortly after I posted about it and confirmed it was fixed later: