Google is sending some domain holders who were with Google Domains and who are automatically being migrated to Squarespace notices that their Search Console verification may go away. This is only if you do not host your DNS records with Google and you set up DNS verification with Google Search Console.

This notice was received by Rob P who posted this on X - he asked, "Any clarity on how I should read "may" here? Will I lose GSC or not? Should I go ahead and do this now/ahead of schedule or wait to see what happens?"

The email looks like this:

The email reads:

Domain may lose verification to Search Console after migration to Squarespace Domains. To owner of domain, Google Domains is transitioning your domain to Squarespace Domains (Announcement). Based on our records, you do not host your DNS records with Google. We are reaching out to inform you that starting 14 days after the migration, your domain may lose verification to Google Services including Search Console. If you would like to retain access to Search Console properties on this domain and remain verified with Google Services, follow the instructions in the Help Center Article. For example, using DNS token verification ensures you will remain verified with google services on domain. Your domain hasn't migrated to Squarespace yet. You'll receive an email from Squarespace when your domain migrates. If you have questions about your domain before it migrates, contact Google Domains Support.

So if you get this notice, either set up an alternative verification method for your sites or reverify with another DNS provider.

Squarespace does have one click verification with Search Console, plus they have embedded Search Console reports.

But do not worry, the migration from Google Domains to Squarespace should have zero impact on your Google rankings.

