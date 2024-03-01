Google has added new structured data carousel beta documentation, also known as host carousel. Google wrote that this is "a new carousel rich result that's in beta, which is a list-like rich result that people can scroll horizontally to see more entities from a given site (also known as a host carousel)."

The new documentation is over here and says:

Google uses structured data to understand the content on the page and show that content in a richer appearance in search results, which is called a rich result. This guide focuses on a new carousel rich result that's in beta, which is a list-like rich result that people can scroll horizontally to see more entities from a given site (also known as a host carousel). Each tile in the carousel may have information from your site about the price, rating, and images for entities on the page.

The only other time I preferred to a host carousel was back in 2016 for restaurant rich result lists.

This requires the ItemList structured data in combination with at least one one of the following supported structured data items:

LocalBusiness and its subtypes, for example: Restaurant, Hotel or VacationRental

Product

Event

Here is what it looks like in Google Search as an illustration:

Google added that the use of generic types is allowed, however, to use recommended properties, you must use the respective types. For example, to use amenityFeature, use the LodgingBusiness type. And that the use of additional or extra fields is allowed, but may not appear in the rich result.

More details over here with example code and troubleshooting information.

As Mike Blumenthal noted, this is related to the new DMA rich results in Europe. Google added to its original blog post this line that reads, "Update on February 29, 2024: We now have documentation that explains how to participate in this new rich result. Learn more in our structured data carousels documentation."

Forum discussion at X.