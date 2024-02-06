Google Tests Adding Web Results To Search Menu (Return Of Ten Blue Links)

Google is testing adding the ability to search for just web results, like you would filter by just video results, just image results, just news results, just shopping results and so on. Google is testing placing "web results" to the top search bar under the search box.

Here are two screenshots from Punit who shared this with me on Mastodon:

I assume this is the way Google can bring back just the "ten blue links" as an option for searchers?

A couple of weeks ago we saw Google showing search boxes for results from the web - so this seems to be a variation of that test - maybe?

Is Google bringing back the ten blue links?

Forum discussion at Mastodon.

 

