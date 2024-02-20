John Mueller from Google once again addressed the topic of sites using the Google Indexing API when Google does not officially support those use cases. He said it is not supported first, and he added that these sites are often spammy and low quality - but he stated, "it's great to see passionate people try to do more with it."

As a reminder, the Google Indexing API should just be used for job postings and live stream content - nothing else. Google has said if you use it for other purposes it won't work. Many who have tried it over the years said it works to get your content indexed fast but then it drops out of the index quickly after.

John Mueller said on X the other day:

I don't know what to add :). Like the documentation has stated for a long time, the Indexing API has a very limited set of use-cases that's supported. It's great to see passionate people try to do more with it, but a) it's often for spam & low-quality, and b) it's not supported.

So you can keep trying to use it but hey, it won't work - he said.

Here is that post, click through to read the context (if John doesn't delete it):

I don't know what to add :). Like the documentation has stated for a long time, the Indexing API has a very limited set of use-cases that's supported. It's great to see passionate people try to do more with it, but a) it's often for spam & low-quality, and b) it's not supported. — John (@JohnMu) February 19, 2024

Forum discussion at X.