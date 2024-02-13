Google Search Recipe Carousel Dropped Many Recipe Sites This Week

Feb 13, 2024 - 7:11 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization

Cat Chef Kitchen Google Logo

Earlier this month, we reported on issues Google had with recipe search results. Some changes were made that seemed to resolve some of those issues, but then it seemed to have triggered new issues with the recipe carousels in the Google Search results.

It seems many recipe sites that had their content (recipes) ranking well in the Google search recipe carousels are no longer seeing their recipes in the carousel. In its place are a lot of recipes from Pinterest or duplicative recipes from the same site. This started a few days ago.

Google is aware of these issues but there is no estimate time for when any of this will be resolved.

Dana Sandonato wrote on X this past Sunday, "The issue I'm seeing now is that any recipe I've had ranking well and in a carousel is completely GONE. I have nothing in the SERPs. Not even my top rankings that were there a week ago." "A few days ago it was simply that my recipes disappeared—competitors were still there. Now it's this hodgepodge. Something is broken, and I really hope they're working on a fix. I don't bank on game day stuff but a lot of people are going to lose money today," she added.

Sourdough Brandon added, "Yes. Noticed that too and mostly duplicates. Here’s the search term “sourdough discard chocolate chip cookies” for example. They’re all the same recipe in the carousel from Thermomix. No food bloggers in the carousel."

Some are seeing more and more Pinterest results showing in the carousel since Sunday. Manali Singh, a food blogger, wrote on X, "Pins from Pinterest are showing in recipe carousel. It's pretty bad today." Summer Yule replied, "Lots of duplicate pins in the carousel too. Hopefully it will be resolved soon since it is impacting so many of us."

Here is a screenshot showing the same site and recipe multiple times in the carousel:

Dup Recipe Results Carousel

Here is a recipe carousel with a lot of Pinterest results:

Google Reciepe Carousel Pinterest

Here are some of those posts:

Here is another complaint:

I also received a number of emails about this issue.

Forum discussion at X.

What's up with the cat image? I don't know, MidJourney gave it to me and I didn't even ask for a cat but when I saw it, I wanted to use it for this story.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google Ads

Google Ads Generative AI For Automatically Created Assets Fully Live In English US/UK

Feb 13, 2024 - 7:21 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Search Recipe Carousel Dropped Many Recipe Sites This Week

Feb 13, 2024 - 7:11 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Keyword List With Clickable Stars

Feb 13, 2024 - 7:05 am
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: February 12, 2024

Feb 12, 2024 - 4:00 pm
Google

Google SGE Tests Removing Side Carousels

Feb 12, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google

Google Updates Image Removal Documentation

Feb 12, 2024 - 7:41 am
Previous Story: Google Ads Keyword List With Clickable Stars
Next Story: Google Ads Generative AI For Automatically Created Assets Fully Live In English US/UK

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.