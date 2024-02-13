Earlier this month, we reported on issues Google had with recipe search results. Some changes were made that seemed to resolve some of those issues, but then it seemed to have triggered new issues with the recipe carousels in the Google Search results.

It seems many recipe sites that had their content (recipes) ranking well in the Google search recipe carousels are no longer seeing their recipes in the carousel. In its place are a lot of recipes from Pinterest or duplicative recipes from the same site. This started a few days ago.

Google is aware of these issues but there is no estimate time for when any of this will be resolved.

Dana Sandonato wrote on X this past Sunday, "The issue I'm seeing now is that any recipe I've had ranking well and in a carousel is completely GONE. I have nothing in the SERPs. Not even my top rankings that were there a week ago." "A few days ago it was simply that my recipes disappeared—competitors were still there. Now it's this hodgepodge. Something is broken, and I really hope they're working on a fix. I don't bank on game day stuff but a lot of people are going to lose money today," she added.

Sourdough Brandon added, "Yes. Noticed that too and mostly duplicates. Here’s the search term “sourdough discard chocolate chip cookies” for example. They’re all the same recipe in the carousel from Thermomix. No food bloggers in the carousel."

Some are seeing more and more Pinterest results showing in the carousel since Sunday. Manali Singh, a food blogger, wrote on X, "Pins from Pinterest are showing in recipe carousel. It's pretty bad today." Summer Yule replied, "Lots of duplicate pins in the carousel too. Hopefully it will be resolved soon since it is impacting so many of us."

Here is a screenshot showing the same site and recipe multiple times in the carousel:

Here is a recipe carousel with a lot of Pinterest results:

Here are some of those posts:

Yes. Noticed that too and mostly duplicates. Here’s the search term “sourdough discard chocolate chip cookies” for example. They’re all the same recipe in the carousel from Thermomix. No food bloggers in the carousel. pic.twitter.com/ooQV6UA3ph — Sourdough Brandon (@SourdoughBrando) February 11, 2024

There’s always something, isn’t there? 😅 — Sourdough Brandon (@SourdoughBrando) February 11, 2024

Lots of duplicate pins in the carousel too. Hopefully it will be resolved soon since it is impacting so many of us — 👩‍🍳 Summer Yule (@SummerYuleRDN) February 11, 2024

Here is another complaint:

@searchliaison @rustybrick Recipe carousel results have been problematic for months with new/updated recipes not showing up, but as of Feb 10/11 things are 100% broken. pic.twitter.com/GFAvtYq4qa — Carla Ullrich (@digitalcarla) February 12, 2024

Seeing the same issue across the drinks niche too… — Elena Dyulgerova (@SEOwithElena) February 12, 2024

@searchliaison @rustybrick To reiterate what @SourdoughBrando posted, the recipe carousel changed right before Super Bowl. All higher authority recipe sites (i.e. top SERP results) were replaced in the recipe carousel with sites who've never appeared before... — Lisa Bryan (@Downshiftology) February 12, 2024

Yes, massive drop of impressions (and clicks) for all recipe carousels (screenshot) - Started Saturday. All other types unaffected.

Awesome that it happened on the Superbowl week-end 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/qeZzyiiDxv — Damz (@damzzzz) February 12, 2024

Yes, I've passed that on. — Google SearchLiaison (@searchliaison) February 12, 2024

I also received a number of emails about this issue.

Forum discussion at X.