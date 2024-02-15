Google Updates Canonical Docs Explaining Which Attributes Break The Canonicalization

Feb 15, 2024 - 7:05 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Paper Merge

Google has added a section to the use rel=canonical link annotations section of the canonical search documentation to clarify that rel=canonical annotations with certain attributes are not used for canonicalization.

Google explained that "annotations with hreflang, lang, media, and type attributes are not used for canonicalization."

Google added this section:

Google supports explicit rel canonical link annotations as described in RFC 6596. rel="canonical" annotations that suggest alternate versions of a page are ignored; specifically, rel="canonical" annotations with hreflang, lang, media, and type attributes are not used for canonicalization. Instead, use the appropriate link annotations to specify alternate versions of a page; for example, link rel="alternate" hreflang for language and country annotations.

Previously it only said, "Google supports rel canonical link annotations as described in RFC 6596."

So go check your canonical annotations if you are not sure...

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: February 15, 2024

Feb 15, 2024 - 4:00 pm
Google

Google Search Featured Snippets Have Gone Missing (Now Back)

Feb 15, 2024 - 7:55 am
Google Updates

Google Search Ranking Algorithm Update Hits On February 14 & 15 (Unconfirmed)

Feb 15, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Will Clarify Use Of AI To Generate Content For SEO Purposes

Feb 15, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google

Google Testing New Layouts For Hotel Search Pack Results

Feb 15, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

New Google Search DMA Rich Results, Aggregator Units & Refinement Chips

Feb 15, 2024 - 7:21 am
Previous Story: Google NYC Gets Snow Tuesday
Next Story: Google Top Stories - New Stories Since You Last Searched

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.