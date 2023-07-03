July 2023 Google Webmaster Report

If I had to sum up this month, I'd call it the month of way too many unconfirmed Google search ranking updates. I wrote about five of these, but it felt like there were even more. Google pushed a quality update for its Search Generative Experience. Google dropped a ton of SEO topics and finally launched the perspectives filter.
Talking about the perspectives filter, Google seems to be rolling out the dedicated perspectives section as well. Google revamped its spam report form, said it will drop ping support for Sitemaps, a new INP report is available and Google warned against using AI and LLMs for SEO diagnosis.
We got virtual clothing try on and the Google News Showcase is coming to America. And let's not forget all the Google Analytics Hopla...
If you missed last month's recap see it over here and here are the top headlines for the past month:
Google Algorithm Updates:
- Google Search Ranking Volatility Heated Again (June 28 & 29th)
- Google Search Ranking Volatility Exploding Today - Where Is The Confirmed Algorithm Update?
- Google Search Ranking Volatile Super Heated Over Father's Day Weekend
- June 14th Google Search Ranking Algorithm Update & Fluctuations
- Google Search Algorithm Ranking Update Volatility Around June 6th
- Google Search Generative Experience Gets Quality Updates & Major Speed Boost
- Google Bard Gets Lens, Lens Detects Skin Conditions & Helps You Shop
- Google Search Generative Experience Sources Reviews & Photos From Business Profiles
- Google Bard With Implicit Code Execution & Export Tables To Sheets
- Survey: Most SEOs Not Too Impressed With New Google Search Generative Experience
- Google's New Search Quality Feedback Form
- Google: You May Want To Consolidate Pages That Show Indented In Google Search
- Google To Drop Support For Sitemaps Ping Endpoints In 6-Months
- AI Topics From Google Search Central Live Tokyo
- Google's Gary Illyes: Don't Use AI & LLMs To Diagnose SEO Issues
- Google: Video Doesn't Have To Be First Element But Should Be In Your Face
- Google: Word Count For SEO & Google Rankings Is Not A Thing
- Google: New Web Sites Homepages Should Get Indexed
- Google: Index Bloat - No Such Thing
- Google Selling Google Domains Won't Impact Your SEO Or Google Rankings
- Google: Launching A New Domain Before Migrating Content To It Reduces Some Risk
- How Google Search Handles 103 Early Hints HTTP Server Response
- Google Adds Derivatives, Integrals & Limits Examples To Math Solver Documentation
- The SEO Conch House Story: Scraped Amazon Content That Ranked Incredibly In Google Search
- Google Finally Launches The Perspectives Search Filter
- Google Rolling Out Dedicated Perspectives Feature?
- Google Search For Clothing Adds Virtual Try-On Models
- US To Get Google News Showcase & Updated Google News Follow Tab
- Google View In 3D Product Results With QR Code To View On Mobile
- Google Tests Larger Product Images For Search Snippets Again
- Google Knowledge Panels Gets Small Update For Newsy Topics
- Google Search Console Improved Video Indexing Reporting
- INP Core Web Vitals Report Now Live In Google Search Console
- The Mysterious Appearance Of "Local Guide Program" Queries In Google Search Console
- Google Rich Testing Tools Drop Down Selector Now Shows URL Inspection Tool
- Google Search Console Breadcrumb Report May Show More Warnings After June 8th
- Google: It's Not A Priority To Fix The Search Console Desktop Indexing Reporting Bug
- 2023 Google Merchant Center Product Data Specification Updates
- Google To Shutter Buy On Google Program In US
- Google Merchant Center Tests New Checkout Button
- Google Sues Business Over Alleged Fake Business Profiles & Reviews
- Study: Removing The Address In Google Business Profiles Will Make Your Local Rankings Drop
- Google: Products Within Google Business Profiles Not Going Away
- Google Local Panel With "By Owner" Button
- Google Maps iOS App Also Gets Business Tab
- Google Business Profiles Now Display Long Form Videos
- With A Few Days Left Are Search Marketers Ready For GA4
- Google Analytics 4 Supports AMP Pages - Days Before GA4 Migration Deadline
- Finally: Google AdSense Integrates With Google Analytics 4
