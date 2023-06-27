Google Tests Larger Product Images For Search Snippets Again

Google is once again testing larger product images in the search results for specific search results snippets. This is not the product grid results, but the product images on the side of the search result snippets.

Here is a screenshot provided by Frank Sandtmann, he posted this on Mastodon and said, "And another test on the SERPs for a search on Google Germany: Google seems to experiment with bigger image boxes next to some search results. These image boxes can contain up to 4 individual images in two different layouts."

This is what I see, so you can compare:

Here is when Google did this back in October:

Google is often testing these types of changes and user interface tests, so this should not surprise anyone.

