Survey: Most SEOs Not Too Impressed With New Google Search Generative Experience

The new Google Search Generative Experience started to roll out to some users and while there are some legit complaints, overall, it seems like many SEOs are not too impressed with SGE compared to traditional Google Search.

Lily Ray posted a poll on Twitter asking "For those who have had a bit of time playing around with SGE, how much of an improvement (or not) do you think it is to Google search?" The poll received over 800 votes but most of those votes were for "see results," so I tried to pull those out. It showed:

12% said SGE is a "significant improvement" over traditional Google Search

37% said SGE is not an improvement over traditional Google Search

51% responded "Meh," which I assume is not a positive response :)

Here is the raw poll with the "see results" responses:

For those who have had a bit of time playing around with SGE, how much of an improvement (or not) do you think it is to Google search?



(Pretend to not be SEOs for a sec, if possible)



(Also imagine it will continue improving in quality ¯\_(ツ)_/¯) — Lily Ray 😏 (@lilyraynyc) June 1, 2023

