Survey: Most SEOs Not Too Impressed With New Google Search Generative Experience

Jun 6, 2023 • 7:21 am | comments (7) by | Filed Under Google Search Engine
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

Google Voting Booths

The new Google Search Generative Experience started to roll out to some users and while there are some legit complaints, overall, it seems like many SEOs are not too impressed with SGE compared to traditional Google Search.

Lily Ray posted a poll on Twitter asking "For those who have had a bit of time playing around with SGE, how much of an improvement (or not) do you think it is to Google search?" The poll received over 800 votes but most of those votes were for "see results," so I tried to pull those out. It showed:

  • 12% said SGE is a "significant improvement" over traditional Google Search
  • 37% said SGE is not an improvement over traditional Google Search
  • 51% responded "Meh," which I assume is not a positive response :)

Here is the raw poll with the "see results" responses:

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Google Search Local Library Book Availability
Ninja Banner
 
blog comments powered by Disqus