Google To Shutter Buy On Google Program In US

Google sent merchants an email yesterday informing them that Buy on Google in the United States will be closing on September 26, 2023. Google is piloting a new feature to skip right to the checkout page for merchants, but the Buy on Google will be gone for Google Search, however, will remain on YouTube.

This Buy on Google program, I think, launched in 2015 but there similar features as early as 2011.

Google posted, "You should continue to fulfill and deliver all orders placed on or before that date, and honor cancellations, returns, refunds and warranties as stated in your store policies."

Here is a copy of the email which I received from Menachem Ani on Twitter:

It reads in full:

Building great checkout experiences is something we're focused on, and are always evolving. We’re writing to inform you that, as of September 26, 2023, the current Buy on Google program will be ending in the United States. We have some new channels that we’re excited to be testing (more info below), however, we wanted to share some key details about Buy on Google.

Your participation in Buy on Google will end on September 26, 2023 and no listings on Search or Shopping will show the Buy on Google option. If you are currently onboarding, you will be removed from the process today.

All orders received through September 2023 should be fulfilled with return policies honored, regardless of program termination.

You have the option to terminate your participation in the program sooner than September if you feel this choice is more beneficial for your business. Please reach out to support for assistance with doing this.

Order data will be available for one year post program ending. You can access your reports via the instructions here.

No action is required from you to end the program.

We will continue to introduce new ways to optimize the way users navigate to checkout on our platforms, and look forward to continued engagement with our retail partners on other products such as our new checkout pilot and all other areas of collaboration through our tools, insights and training.

We’re excited about the streamlined checkout experience we introduced last year, wherein consumers who are ready to buy will have the option to go directly from a listing on Google to the checkout flow on your website. Once there, they will see the chosen product already in their shopping cart and can checkout on your site with whatever payment method they select. *Merchants using the new Google checkout feature see an improvement in gross merchandise value (GMV) between 1-10%

*Source: Google Data, US, Retail, March 2023. [Caveat: Data pulled for existing pilot merchants]

Learn More:

If you are interested in joining the checkout pilot, please complete the interest form here.

Please note, if you are selected to join the checkout pilot ahead of September, any current Buy on Google experiences you have running will stop showing effective immediately.

For those not selected to participate in the pilot, we will reach out to you once the solution is more widely available so you can onboard then!

For any questions or support regarding terminating your participation, please contact our support team or reach out to your Google contact.

The Buy on Google Team

--- --- ---

That was the email text.

A Google spokesperson told us, "Our goal is to support an open ecosystem by connecting shoppers directly with merchants, and this is a big priority for us. We developed a new streamlined checkout process that allows shoppers to go directly from Google to the checkout flow on a merchant's website when they're ready to buy. We’ve received great feedback from merchants and users. Buy on Google was a small feature that a very limited number of merchants used, so we’re investing in this new buying experience instead."

Here is a copy of that email sent to merchants of the pilot program from earlier:

