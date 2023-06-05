Google Business Profiles Now Display Long Form Videos

Google Business Profile listings in the Google mobile search results never showed videos in the image portion of the listing that were longer than 30 seconds. Now, it seems Google is showing 30 second or longer videos for some of those listings in mobile search.

Mike Blumenthal posted on Twitter that this is a new change for the mobile search results, because previously these longer form videos only displayed in the Google Maps interface but not in the mobile web search interface.

Here is what the videos look like in this interface:

Here is what he posted, but note, despite the rules saying 30 seconds, they can be longer than 30 seconds:

30 second videos had only been visible in Google Maps. If a profile had a video it would be elevated to the second image position and auto start



This increased video visibility is now showing on mobile search in browsers and the mobile Google app as well



Time to add video! pic.twitter.com/pHWPHvIinb — Mike Blumenthal (@mblumenthal) June 1, 2023

I neglected to test. I based it on guideline:



Video guidelines

Make sure your videos meet the following requirements:

•Duration: Up to 30 seconds long

•File size: Up to 75 MB

•Resolution: 720p or higher



I wonder what limits actually are? https://t.co/UR5A5WKypB — Mike Blumenthal (@mblumenthal) June 2, 2023

So I guess you should all consider adding longer form videos to your Google Business Profile listings?

