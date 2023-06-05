Google Business Profiles Now Display Long Form Videos

Jun 5, 2023 • 7:21 am | comments (0) by | Filed Under Google Maps
Google Business Profile listings in the Google mobile search results never showed videos in the image portion of the listing that were longer than 30 seconds. Now, it seems Google is showing 30 second or longer videos for some of those listings in mobile search.

Mike Blumenthal posted on Twitter that this is a new change for the mobile search results, because previously these longer form videos only displayed in the Google Maps interface but not in the mobile web search interface.

Here is what the videos look like in this interface:

Here is what he posted, but note, despite the rules saying 30 seconds, they can be longer than 30 seconds:

So I guess you should all consider adding longer form videos to your Google Business Profile listings?

Forum discussion at Twitter.

