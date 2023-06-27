Google Knowledge Panels Gets Small Update For Newsy Topics

It looks like Google is rolling out a small update for knowledge panels in the mobile search results with more card-like results and a larger card at the top and also summary cards.

This was first spotted by Shalom Goodman who posted these screenshots on Twitter. He said, "I’m noticing a new layout on mobile SERPs which looks like the “Highly Cited” offering from earlier but here, it’s appearing even without the Highly cited flag."

Then, way way after Shalom spotted this, Mordy Oberstein noticed it as well. He posted some examples on Twitter and said, "Seeing a slightly different Knowledge Panel format on some mobile browsers when news results are relevant 1. Leading with 1 large news card and 2. Wikipedia summary labeled as "at a glance."

Here is his screenshot (click to enlarge):

This he said is the old design:

Forum discussion at Twitter.