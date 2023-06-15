Google Search Generative Experience Sources Reviews & Photos From Business Profiles

Google announced it upgraded the Google Search Generative Experience experiment to now also bring in reviews and photos from not just the web but also from Google Business Profiles. This makes Google SGE better at helping you plan trips, travel, restaurants and so on.

Google wrote, that they have "added new capabilities to SGE for local and travel searches, so if you ask detailed questions about a place or destination in Search, you’ll see an AI-powered snapshot that brings together the most helpful information available — not only from across the web, but also from the reviews, photos and Business Profile details that people have submitted to Google for more than 200 million places in the real world. And with all these links and resources right at your fingertips, it’s easy to dive deeper on relevant sites and hear perspectives from a wide range of creators." Yea, that is a long sentence...

Here is how it looks:

Glenn Gabe tried it out and he was able to see Google SGE bring in a review from a Google Business Profile photo. He posted these screenshots on Twitter and said, "Yep, I'm seeing SGE pull in Google reviews and photos from Business Profiles. If you focus on travel (or local in general), a big heads-up to check out the new SGE functionality just announced."

Here is the AI snapshot:

Here is the source of those details:

Here are more screenshots of this from Lily Ray:

Pretty cool, those pictures at the bottom of @Marie_Haynes (amazing) SGE biography are pulled from her company's Google Business Profile page.

Yep, SGE is trying to get more useful - it is the early days but watching these AI search features improve and get smart is so much fun.

