Google's John Mueller said it is hard for service oriented login web pages to rank in the search results. Like, if you have a landing page where people can login to their account and check on analytics, billing, etc, those types of login pages can be hard to rank well in Google and Bing Search.

John Mueller said this on Bluesky, he said, "Having services behind a login makes things hard."

This was in response to Preeti Gupta who posted an example of a search for Bing Webmasters tools in Google not returning the right page, here is her post:

I searched for Bing Webmasters tools and I clicked the first result without thinking much, and it turned out it be the Report Copyright Infringement page. I was like wth is this. Then I went back and clicked on the right page. Now idk what the point of this post is lol



John replied, "I ran into this too! For me the first 2 results went there. We had this problem for the longest time with Search Console too. Having services behind a login makes things hard."

I ran into this too! For me the first 2 results went there. We had this problem for the longest time with Search Console too. Having services behind a login makes things hard. I talked with Martin about this a while back, there might be a podcast episode about this kind of thing :-). — John Mueller (@johnmu.com) July 15, 2025 at 1:34 PM

It is not the first time John spoke about the challenges of login pages ranking in search. We covered this before over here.

