Google Bard With Implicit Code Execution & Export Tables To Sheets

Google announced that they added Implicit Code Execution to Bard, making Bard 30% more accurate in internal logic challenge tests. It basically made Bard better at math and data analysis. Also, Bard can export tables directly into Google Sheets.

Jack Krawczyk, from the Google Bard team, wrote on Twitter, "Today we’re launching Implicit Code Execution in Bard: a technique to improve responses to math & logic prompts by writing + executing code to inform the response." "So far, we’ve seen a 30% increase in accuracy on our internal logic challenge sets," he added.

"Implicit code execution" helps Bard detect computational prompts and run code in the background. "As a result, it can respond more accurately to mathematical tasks, coding questions and string manipulation prompts," Google added.

Also, When Google Bard generates tables in the answer, those tables can be exported directly into Google Sheets.

Here is what the code improvements looks like:

