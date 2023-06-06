Google View In 3D Product Results With QR Code To View On Mobile

The other day we reported that Google was showing 3D product images not just on mobile search but on desktop. Now, Google is testing showing a QR code that the searcher can scan with their mobile phone so they can quickly see the product in 3D, since that is hard to do on desktop devices.

Brian Freiesleben posted a screenshot of this on Twitter showing the QR code displayed after clicking on a product. It says "scan the QR code with your mobile phone camera to view the item in your space." This way you can see the 3D product image using augmented reality in your space.

Here is his screenshot:

Brian wrote, "Wow, okay so I was just added into this test again and spotted a new addition to this feature for 3D/AR on desktop. Google is testing displaying a QR code that you can scan with your mobile device camera to view the item in your space. Interesting."

This is a smart way for Google to handle this feature on desktop.

Forum discussion at Twitter.