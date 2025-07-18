Google Ads Rolling Out Smart Bidding Exploration To Some Advertisers

Filed Under Google Ads

Google Ads is rolling out its new Smart Bidding Exploration bidding update to some advertisers. At Google Marketing Live, Google called this its "biggest update to bidding in over a decade."

Maximilian vom Eyser, who works at Google posted about it on LinkedIn (hat tip to PPC News Feed). He said, "If you're an advertiser using tROAS in Google Ads, you now can use Smart Bidding Exploration at the campaign or portfolio level."

He is already seeing improvements after using it. "I have seen up to 20% conversion increases in early test - at the same cost," he wrote. Of course, Maximilian vom Eyser works at Google , so...

As a reminder, Smart Bidding Exploration aims to pursue less obvious and potentially high-performing searches, giving advertisers the chance to appear in more of the moments where people are researching and discovering information on Search.

Google explained that there are new and "flexible ROAS targets". Google said "the same lender can now open itself up to bid on less obvious but potentially highly valuable queries more often, like [how to buy a home]." With that, advertisers can find new, qualified leads that the lender wouldn't have captured otherwise, Google explained.

Anyway, did you see this in your account?

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

 

