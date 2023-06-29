Google Rich Testing Tools Drop Down Selector Now Shows URL Inspection Tool

Jun 29, 2023 • 7:31 am | comments (0) by | Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization
Google Tools Robot

Google has updated the Google Rich Results test to spell out that the test is coming from the Google URL Inspection tool. This update probably happened when added the new Google-InspectionTool useragent to the crawler list back in May.

Now, Google spells it out, it says "Google Inspection Tool smartphone" and "Google Inspection Tool desktop" in the selector. It previously said, "Googlebot Smartphone" and "Googlebot desktop."

Here is what it looks like now:

Google Rich Results Test Tool Inspection Tool Selector

Here is what it looked like in 2019 when Google added smartphone and desktop options:

Google Rich Results Mobile Desktop

This was spotted by Ryan Mews on Twitter but was live since last month, around the time of the user agent updates to the Google help documentation.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

