Google Rich Testing Tools Drop Down Selector Now Shows URL Inspection Tool

Google has updated the Google Rich Results test to spell out that the test is coming from the Google URL Inspection tool. This update probably happened when added the new Google-InspectionTool useragent to the crawler list back in May.

Now, Google spells it out, it says "Google Inspection Tool smartphone" and "Google Inspection Tool desktop" in the selector. It previously said, "Googlebot Smartphone" and "Googlebot desktop."

Here is what it looks like now:

Here is what it looked like in 2019 when Google added smartphone and desktop options:

This was spotted by Ryan Mews on Twitter but was live since last month, around the time of the user agent updates to the Google help documentation.

