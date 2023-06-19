AI Topics From Google Search Central Live Tokyo

Jun 19, 2023 • 7:31 am | comments (0) by | Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

Google Search Central Live Tokyo

Google on Friday held the Google Search Central Live event in Tokyo, they do this event around the world and Google's last stop was Tokyo. The topic, at least from the tweets I saw, was around AI and search - which I guess surprises no one.

Kenichi Suzuki was on the ground tweeting live coverage from the event and based on his tweets, it seems like the Googlers who spoke reiterated the AI content guidance from earlier this year. He also published a detailed blog post, in Japanese, on what he learned from the event, it is worth translating and reading.

In short, Google is okay with AI content has long as it is for written for humans and you convey in the content the "who, how and why."

Here are some tweets from Kenichi:

(1) It is about if the content is quality and not about who or how that content was created:

Yep, is not about how the content was created but if the content is quality or not. Both humans and AI can create poor quality content, and they both can create high quality content.

Another quote saying who wrote the content does not matter:

(2) Google has algorithms to understand if the content was created for humans, i.e. the helpful content update.

Google knows if content is written by humans for humans. So if you use AI to write content, even if it is quality, Google might know if AI / machines wrote that content. Google's machine learning trains itself on content written by humans for humans. Can AI look like it is written by humans?

(3) Why its hard for Google to talk about AI (although, it doesn't seem hard for Google to talk about it to me...)

(4) More to come from Google Bard:

(5) Some photos from the event:

Not from the event, but typical Gary photo:

Forum discussion at tweets above.

Previous story: Google Sues Business Over Alleged Fake Business Profiles & Reviews
Ninja Banner
 
blog comments powered by Disqus