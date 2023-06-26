With A Few Days Left Are Search Marketers Ready For GA4

This coming Friday, June 30, 2023, will be the last day Google Analytics's Universal Analytics 3 collects new data. The deadline is not being pushed off and you either switch to GA4, Google Analytics 4, find some alternative analytics package or not track at all.

We have two Twitter polls, focused more on search marketers, asking them if they are ready for the switch. From it, it seems like many are not fully ready.

Here is the poll from Google's John Mueller with almost 3,000 votes that shows only about 27% feel they are really ready for the switch over:

Ready for GA4? — John Mueller (official) · #StaplerLife (@JohnMu) June 21, 2023

Here is a poll from Google Analytics expert, Krista Seiden, that has a much more GA aware following, showing 41% are ready, 35% set up GA4 but are not ready, 9.4% didn't even set up GA4 and about 15% is leaving Google Analytics for something else:

Are you ready for the switch to GA4?



(Please only answer if you are using Universal Analytics and considering what's next) — Krista Seiden (@kristaseiden) June 23, 2023

MarTech has data that looks at sites using UA versus GA, showing only 11 million sites are using GA4 compared to 28 million using UA3. It breaks down the data a bit more by not just all the sites but more popular sites and so on.

I will say, I am readyish, I mean, I've been using GA4 for over a year now but I still find myself going back to UA3, even last week, to look at some data.

Forum discussion at Twitter.