Google: It's Not A Priority To Fix The Search Console Desktop Indexing Reporting Bug

As a reminder, Google said it moved its last batch of sites over from desktop-first indexing to mobile-first indexing in late May. But there was a reporting bug that shows some sites as still being on desktop indexing even though they are on mobile indexing. That bug doesn't seem like it will be fixed any time soon.

I asked John Mueller of Google for an ETA on when it might be fixed. John didn't give an ETA but he did say it was "not really a priority" to fix because it was just a reporting issue, and you can check your crawl stats to see if you are being crawled by desktop or mobile, instead.

The issue is with this screen that shows some sites as being crawled as desktop and not mobile:

John wrote on Twitter, "It's not really a priority at the moment, tbh." "You can see the crawling in crawl stats, and it's not like this is information that's actionable now that essentially all sites are shifted over and are set to remain there," he added.

Here are those tweets:

It's not really a priority at the moment, tbh. You can see the crawling in crawl stats, and it's not like this is information that's actionable now that essentially all sites are shifted over and are set to remain there. — John Mueller (official) · #StaplerLife (@JohnMu) June 7, 2023

