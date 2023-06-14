Google Merchant Center Tests New Checkout Button

Google is sending out emails to some on Google Merchant Center asking them if they want to beta test a new call-to-action button to send searchers who are ready to buy directly to your checkout page, instead of the product page.

The email says, "connect shoppers directly to your checkout." "Give ready-to-buy customers the option to land directly in your checkout. A new pilot from Google has helped increase conversions and sales for participating merchants."

Here is a screenshot of that email that Menachem Ani from JTX Group sent me:

Google had a feature like this back in 2011 with Google Checkout which it dropped.

Nicola Agius at Search Engine Land explained, "Advertisers must ensure that the URL template they wish to use has placeholder product data parameters for specifying the product ID as well as any other parameters. This is to make sure that customers are taken to the right checkout page. Currently, Google can support a maximum of five parameters within a URL template."

The URL template includes ID attribute, optional size attribute and optional color attribute.

Let me know if you see these checkout buttons show up please.

Forum discussion at Twitter.