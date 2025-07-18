For the original iTunes version, click here.

Google’s June 2025 core update finished on Thursday after running for 16 days. It was a volatile Google update for a while with some recoveries. Google AI Mode gets Gemini 2.5 Pro and Deep Search but you need to pay. Google AI Mode with only link cards might be a bug. Google AI Overviews now can show many videos. Google Discover officially gets AI-generated summaries. Google Search Console added 24-hour comparison views. Google said a site barely indexed by Google may mean Google isn’t convinced by the site overall. Google Core Web Vitals was updated in Search Console but something seems off. Google Search Analytics API now shows metadata for incomplete data points. Google updated its merchant return policies and loyalty programs. Google local ranking documents were updated. Google Local Service Ads reviews are now managed on Google Business Profiles. Google AI Local calling feature is being tested, it is like Ask For Me feature. Google Business Profiles appeal tool now can show rejection reasons. Google also has a new way to show the status of your requested Business Profile edits. Google Business Profiles now asks for your WhatsApp and text number. Google Ads has this apply recommendation direction in the preview of Gmail emails. Google Ads expandable summary row for feed vs asset metrics. Google Ads Smart Bidding Exploration is rolling out for some advertisers. Google Ads change history report can show ghost users and we don’t know why. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

