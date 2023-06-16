Google: Products Within Google Business Profiles Not Going Away

Jun 16, 2023 • 7:41 am | comments (0) by | Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization
Prev Story
Share This
 

Google Sneaker Store

There was some concern that products were going away within Google Business Profiles and being moved fully to Google Merchant Center Next. Ginny Marvin, the Google Ads Liaison, said on Twitter that this is not true; she said, "Products will remain available in GBP."

The concern came from Google sending out emails to businesses about them using Google Merchant Center Next. Darren Shaw said he received some of these emails and that was the rumor.

Here is his tweet on this:

So I asked, if the rumors were true and Google said nope. Ginny Marvin added, "Products will remain available in GBP."

Ginny did add, "but we're encouraging omnichannel merchants to move to GMC Next for more scalable methods to add their products." "We plan to enable merchants to edit their product data directly in GBP regardless if the data source is GMC or GBP," she added.

So nope, no need to worry, just yet...

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: 2023 Google Merchant Center Product Data Specification Updates
Ninja Banner
 
blog comments powered by Disqus