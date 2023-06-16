Google: Products Within Google Business Profiles Not Going Away

There was some concern that products were going away within Google Business Profiles and being moved fully to Google Merchant Center Next. Ginny Marvin, the Google Ads Liaison, said on Twitter that this is not true; she said, "Products will remain available in GBP."

The concern came from Google sending out emails to businesses about them using Google Merchant Center Next. Darren Shaw said he received some of these emails and that was the rumor.

The Products section in your Google Business Profile is likely going away.



Products don't show in the new Local Finder, and I got this email from Google pushing me to set up a Merchant Center account.



See what they say about services on the second image.#seo #localseo pic.twitter.com/q0EYAwq1Qt — Darren Shaw (@DarrenShaw_) June 8, 2023

And I have also heard rumours... — Darren Shaw (@DarrenShaw_) June 8, 2023

So I asked, if the rumors were true and Google said nope. Ginny Marvin added, "Products will remain available in GBP."

Ginny did add, "but we're encouraging omnichannel merchants to move to GMC Next for more scalable methods to add their products." "We plan to enable merchants to edit their product data directly in GBP regardless if the data source is GMC or GBP," she added.

Products will remain available in GBP. But we’re encouraging omnichannel merchants to move to GMC Next for more scalable methods to add their products. We plan to enable merchants to edit their product data directly in GBP regardless if the data source is GMC or GBP. Stay tuned. — AdsLiaison (@adsliaison) June 9, 2023

So nope, no need to worry, just yet...

