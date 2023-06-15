Google Search For Clothing Adds Virtual Try-On Models

Google announced it is rolling out a feature to try on clothing and products on models virtually. This virtual try-on uses generative AI to show you clothes on a wide selection of real models, Google said. Google is also releasing new filters for apparel results.

The virtual try-on is pretty cool, Google said its AI can take a photo of clothing and "accurately reflect how it would drape, fold, cling, stretch and form wrinkles and shadows on a diverse set of real models in various poses." Google said they "selected people ranging in sizes XXS-4XL representing different skin tones (using the Monk Skin Tone Scale as a guide), body shapes, ethnicities and hair types."

This should be live in the US for brands including Anthropologie, Everlane, H&M and LOFT.

Here is a GIF of it in action:

Also, these new filters were added to help you narrow you search. Google said it uses its new "visual matching algorithms" so you can refine using inputs like color, style and pattern. And unlike shopping in a store, you’re not limited to one retailer: You’ll see options from stores across the web. You can find this feature, available for tops to start, right within product listings," Google added.

Here is how it looks:

Forum discussion at Twitter.