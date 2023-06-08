Google: Index Bloat - No Such Thing

John Mueller from Google said there is no such concept at Google on the topic of "index bloat." He said Google's "systems don't artificially limit the number of pages indexed per site."

He went on to say that he would, "just make sure that the pages which you're providing for indexing are actually useful pages," "but that's independent of the number of pages your site has," he added.

We mentioned the phrase index bloat here a few times but like John said, there is no real concept of that at Google Search.

He said this at the 8:34 mark in the recent Google SEO office hours video. Here is the embed:

