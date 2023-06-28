Google Local Panel With "By Owner" Button

Jun 28, 2023 • 7:41 am | comments (0) by | Filed Under Google Maps
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

Business Owner In Office Google Logo

Google has added a "by owner" button to the local panel, the local business profile listing, within Google Search. When you click on it, it shows you the business description and Google Posts/Updates provided by the business owner.

I spotted this via Amy Toman who posted about this on Twitter, who wrote, "Ok, this is frustrating. I see an interesting new tab on mobile in GBPs, then 30 mins later, it's gone. What you missed was a "By owner" tab that showed the business description, then GBP Posts (that weren't otherwise visible). Ahh Google, always testing..."

Here is what I see:

Google Local Panels By Owner

Here is what Amy posted:

We saw "by owner" before from Google Business Profiles but that was for images.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Bing Webmaster Tools Testing Sitemap Index Coverage Report In The Wild
Ninja Banner
 
blog comments powered by Disqus