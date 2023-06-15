Google Bard Gets Lens, Lens Detects Skin Conditions & Helps You Shop

Google announced a slew of things yesterday around Google Lens, the big items is that Google Lens is coming to Google Bard. Also, Google Lens can detect skin conditions, help you shop and a lot more. Google announced most, if not all, of these things at Google I/O, so these should not come as a surprise.

Here is Google Lens support in Google Bard. Google said you should soon be able to include images in your "Bard prompts and Google Lens will work behind the scenes to help Bard make sense of what’s being shown."

Here is what it looks like:

Bing Chat is adding something like this as well right now.

Also, Google Lens can detect skin conditions. Google wrote, "Just take a picture or upload a photo through Lens, and you’ll find visual matches to inform your search. This feature also works if you're not sure how to describe something else on your body, like a bump on your lip, a line on your nails or hair loss on your head."

Here is how it works - and it is pretty insane:

Google also announced a couple of ways to help you shop using Google Lens:

(1) You can take a screenshot and select it in Lens, and you’ll get a list of shoppable matches with links to where you can make a purchase. It works the same way if you see something you want to buy while you’re out and about: Point your camera with Lens, snap a pic and you’ll see options from online merchants.

(2) Multisearch with Google Lens is also rolling out so you can search by photo or screenshot and words. Google said just take a photo of "shoes in Lens and then swipe up to add words to your search (like “blue”). Lens will then show you similar shoes in the color of your choice. This also works with patterns — say you see a fun shirt and would love that pattern for your curtains. Take a pic of the shirt in Lens, swipe up and type “curtains” — and there you have it."

