June 2023 Google Webmaster Report

As expected, with Google I/O this month, we had a pretty busy month. We saw the all-new Google Search Generative Experience demoed, and a few weeks later, Google started a limited rollout of it. Google said the next helpful content system will promote content, such as hidden gems on the web. And we had a number of unconfirmed algorithm updates, let's not forget the information Google have us on an old system named topic authority ranking.
Google Bard dropped its waitlist and added a bunch of features this month. Google Search Console has a bug with the desktop indexing reporting after saying they moved the last batch of sites to mobile indexing. Google shocked SEOs by saying they do not need to use the canonical tag for syndicated content anymore.
On the local side we had mass LSA violations, a possible reduction in local packs in web search and more. Google also launched those +topics on desktop search, there is a new about this image snippet feature and more.
If you missed last month's recap see it over here and here are the top headlines for the past month:
Google Search Generative Experience:
- The Google Search Generative Experience - All New AI Google Search Engine
- Google Search Generative Experience Live For Some - Early Screenshots & Videocasts
- Why Google Needs To Encourage Clicks To Publishers In The Search Generative Experience - It's About Ads & Revenues
- Google Search Generative Experience Early Complaints & Responses From Google
- Google Search Generative Experience Is Missing The Result Count
- Google Ads In Search Generative Experience - What They Look Like
- Google Helpful Content System To Find Hidden Gems In Blogs & Forums In Future Update
- Google Helpful Content Update Can Demote & Now Promote Content
- Google Search Algorithm Ranking Volatility May 22 & 23 - Not Confirmed
- Google Search Algorithm Ranking Volatility Around May 17th (Unconfirmed)
- Google I/O Search Algorithm Ranking Update - Unconfirmed
- Google Early May Search Algorithm Unconfirmed Update Heats Up
- May 1st & 2nd Google Search Ranking Algorithm Update - Unconfirmed
- Google Search Topic Authority Ranking System (Not New)
- Google Bard Drops Waitlist & Gains Search, Maps, Lens & More Features
- Google Bard Gains Images With More Coming Soon
- Google Bard Now Shows Citations Like Bing Chat
- Google Search Console Reporting Some Mobile Indexing As Desktop Indexing
- Google Search Console Performance Report Delayed 60+ Hours
- Google Rich Results Test Tool Gains Brings Back Code Button
- Unusual AMP Crawl Issues Reported In Google Search Console Starting May 12th
- Google Search Console Insights Data Change Notice For Google Analytics 4
- Google Bulk Mobile-First Indexing Switch Batch Today (Last Batch Done)
- Google Updates Canonicalization Help Document: Don't Use Canonicals For Syndicated Content
- Google Video Structured Data No Longer Requires Descriptions
- Google Finally Unofficially Comments On Drop in FAQ Rich Results
- Google Search Bug Resulted In Less Traffic To Video Content Between May 4-17
- New Googlebot: Google-InspectionTool Added To Crawler User Agents
- Google Site Names Now Supported On Subdomains On Mobile Devices
- Google Search Treats .AI ccTLD As gTLD (Domains)
- Google Documents Supported Languages For Translated Search Results
- Google's New AI-Generated Image Label & Meta Data Required
- Goodbye FID, Hello INP - Interaction to Next Paint Coming To Google Core Web Vitals
- Google Local Service Ads Mass Policy Violation Notices
- Google Reduces Local Pack Results In Web Search?
- Google Says Charitable Donations In Exchange For Business Reviews Is Against Guidelines
- Google New Maps Sponsored Listing Box, Business Profile Pending Label & Reviews Aren't Verified Location
- Google Business Profiles Expanding Language Assistance Selection
- Google +Topic Search Bar Refinements Finally Goes Live On Desktop
- Google About This Image Snippet Feature
- Google Search Interactive Suggestions For Your Search
- Google Search Adds More Detailed Car Comparison Tools
- Google Search Tests Circled-In Favicon Design
- Google Featured Snippets Puts Vertical Lines Between Answer & Images
- Google 3D / AR Images On The Desktop Search Interface
- Google Business Profiles Panel Tests Image Slider
- New Google Search Settings Design
- Google Search Snippet With Visual Explore Features
