June 2023 Google Webmaster Report

As expected, with Google I/O this month, we had a pretty busy month. We saw the all-new Google Search Generative Experience demoed, and a few weeks later, Google started a limited rollout of it. Google said the next helpful content system will promote content, such as hidden gems on the web. And we had a number of unconfirmed algorithm updates, let's not forget the information Google have us on an old system named topic authority ranking.

Google Bard dropped its waitlist and added a bunch of features this month. Google Search Console has a bug with the desktop indexing reporting after saying they moved the last batch of sites to mobile indexing. Google shocked SEOs by saying they do not need to use the canonical tag for syndicated content anymore.

On the local side we had mass LSA violations, a possible reduction in local packs in web search and more. Google also launched those +topics on desktop search, there is a new about this image snippet feature and more.

If you missed last month's recap see it over here and here are the top headlines for the past month:

