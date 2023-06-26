Google: New Web Sites Homepages Should Get Indexed

Jun 26, 2023
Gary Illyes from Google on the last Search Off The Record podcast said that for brand-new websites, their homepages should be indexed without a problem. If not, then the site has a bigger issue. Plus, the Google's John, Martin and Gary spoke more about indexing.

Gary said at the 6:33 mark into the podcast, "For new sites, especially the home page, should be very simple to get indexed. If that doesn't get indexed, then that definitely points to some bigger problem." "Our systems are built such that homepages, like domain.com, will get crawled pretty much first and get indexed first," he added. Then he said "If we don't-- don't even crawl it, which you can check from Search Console or your server logs - then that definitely points to a bigger problem."

Here is the embed where he said this:

This goes well with John's statement about first launching a new site and then waiting a bit before migrating your content to it.

Here is how Glenn summed up what Gary said:

Some other tidbits on indexing from that, although, they are not new tidbits include that Google cannot index everything and that quality impacts indexing.

