July 2021 Google Webmaster Report

The past month in Google SEO and webmaster land was a bit insane; I am not sure if we had so many confirmed updates released in a 30-day period ever before. To catch you up in the last 30-days we had the June core update start on June 2nd and finish on June 12th. We had the Google predator update around June 10th or so, then the Google page experience update start on June 15th. We had spam update #1 on June 23rd and spam update #2 on June 28th. Google MUM went live officially this month and then the July core update hit hard on July 1st. Let's not forget the few unconfirmed updates we covered (see below). So yea, this was one heck of a month for Google Search algorithm updates.
You'll find in the Google SEO section below a lot of talk about site quality and how Google looks at it. Google spent a lot of time updating a lot of its documentation around search. Google Search Console news was a bit slow but it did release the official launch of the Google Search Insights reports.
Google now only shows two FAQ rich results per snippet now and is testing a new author article carousel feature. Google actually has been testing a lot, you'll see some of the highlights on that below. Google My Business was super busy as well as Google Merchant Center.
What an insane month and don't get me wrong the June Google webmaster report was not slow. But this month blew this all out.
Here are the more important stories you may want to catch up on:
Google Core Search Algorithm Updates:
- Google June 2021 Core Update Is Live - So Far, We Are Not Noticing Much
- Google June 2021 Core Update Tremors But It's Still Early
- Google June 2021 Core Update Impact Now Being Felt
- Google June 2021 Core Update Finished Rolling Out On Saturday, June 12th
- Google July 2021 Core Update Is Live - What We Are Seeing
- Confirmed Google Search Spam Algorithm Update On June 23rd
- Google Search Spam Algorithm Update Part Two On June 28th
- Google Page Experience Update Rolling Out Between June 15 & End Of August
- Google Video: Changes With Top Stories With The Page Experience Update
- Google Begins Showing Non AMP Pages In Top Stories Carousel
- Google Showing Non-AMP URL In Top Stories Carousel When AMP URL Is Available?
- Newzdash: 12% Of Google Top Stories URLs Are Not AMP
- Google: Page Experience Update Does Not Have A Whitelist List
- Google Predator Algorithms Target Exploitative & Slanderous Sites
- How Google Used MUM In Search For The First Time
- June 30th Google Search Ranking Algorithm Update & Fluctuations
- Recent Google Search Ranking Fluctuations
- Unconfirmed Google Search Ranking Algorithm Update June 11 & 12
- Google: Ranking Ranking Factors Is A Bad Idea
- Crawled - Currently Not Indexed: A Sign Of A Google Quality Issue?
- How Do Google Algorithmic Slow Rollout Work?
- Google: There Isn't All That Much Trick In Search
- Google Does Not Confirm More Updates To Reduce Fear, Worry & Anxiety?
- Google: Quality Is A Site Level Signal
- Google: Quality Changes Take Several Months To Be Reprocessed & Reevaluated
- Google: Site Command Rankings Can Be Impacted By Core Updates
- Can Google Understand & Rank Inclusive Language In Search
- Google Documents How HTTP Status Codes, Network & DNS Errors Impact Google Search
- Google Redirects Help Page Expanded To Show Impact On Google Search
- Google Updates Search Help Docs For Robots.txt & Structured Data
- Google Deprecates Critic Review Structured Data Support
- Google Dataset Structured Data Adds Funder Property Type
- All Of Google Search Content Policies In One Place
- Google Suggests Use Both Both Accented & Not Accented Versions In Content
- Gary Illyes Talks On Information Retrieval At Google Search
- Google: Removing People Also Ask Results Takes Longer Than Removing Normal Search Results
- Google PageSpeed Insights Adds Partial Field Data
- Google Video Best Practices Adds Details For SafeSearch & Adult Content
- Google: We Will Try To Treat Nofollow vs UGC vs Sponsored Link Attributes Differently
- Google Search Only Showing Two FAQ Rich Results Now
- Google Tests Article Carousel For Author Knowledge Panels
- Google Search Notice For Unreliable Search Results For Quickly Changing Results
- Google Tests Search Refinement With Brand Filters
- Google News Tests Country Filter
- Google Knowledge Panel People Also Search For Scrollable Widget
- Google Tests Arrow Up In Footer Of Mobile Search Results
- Google Tests Refinement Bubbles In People Also Ask
- Google Browse More Ideas Search Feature
- Google Search Tests Custom Designed Backgrounds Based On Query Again
- Google Tests Trending Searches Carousel
- Google Tests Magnifying Glass Footer Overlay In Mobile Search
- Google My Business Rush Hours & About Your Company Reports
- Now Live: Google My Business Performance Report Direction Requests & Website Visits
- You Can Now Manage Your Google My Business Posts, Services & Delivery In Search
- Google My Business Insights Data May Be Delayed
- Google Local Pack Review Filters Smiley Faces
- Google Local Pack Sections Buttons Triggers Query Refinements
- Google Maps Restaurant Search Results Display Average Ratings Pins
- Google Tests Updated Delivery Icons In Local Pack
- Google Merchant Center Inaccurate Availability Enforcement
- Google Merchant Center Relaxes Insufficient Payment Information Policy
- Google Product Structured Data Supports Back Order Availability
