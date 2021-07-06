July 2021 Google Webmaster Report

The past month in Google SEO and webmaster land was a bit insane; I am not sure if we had so many confirmed updates released in a 30-day period ever before. To catch you up in the last 30-days we had the June core update start on June 2nd and finish on June 12th. We had the Google predator update around June 10th or so, then the Google page experience update start on June 15th. We had spam update #1 on June 23rd and spam update #2 on June 28th. Google MUM went live officially this month and then the July core update hit hard on July 1st. Let's not forget the few unconfirmed updates we covered (see below). So yea, this was one heck of a month for Google Search algorithm updates.

You'll find in the Google SEO section below a lot of talk about site quality and how Google looks at it. Google spent a lot of time updating a lot of its documentation around search. Google Search Console news was a bit slow but it did release the official launch of the Google Search Insights reports.

Google now only shows two FAQ rich results per snippet now and is testing a new author article carousel feature. Google actually has been testing a lot, you'll see some of the highlights on that below. Google My Business was super busy as well as Google Merchant Center.

What an insane month and don't get me wrong the June Google webmaster report was not slow. But this month blew this all out.

Here are the more important stories you may want to catch up on:

Google Core Search Algorithm Updates:

Google Search Spam Updates:Google Page Experience Update:Other Google Search Algorithm Updates:Unconfirmed Google Search Updates:Google SEO:Google Search Console:Google User Interface Features:Google Local & Google My Business:Google Shopping & Merchant Center:

