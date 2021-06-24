All Of Google Search Content Policies In One Place

Google has created a single page where you can find all of the Google Search content policies. This includes Google Search's overall content policies, search feature policies and feature specific policies. You can find them all in this one document here.

Here is an overview of these policies but if you want to read each one, go to the above document:

Overall content policies for Google Search:

Child sexual abuse imagery or exploitation material

Highly personal information

Spam

Webmaster & site owner requests

Valid legal requests

Search features policies:

Advertisements

Dangerous content

Deceptive practices

Harassing content

Hateful content

Manipulated media

Medical content

Regulated goods

Sexually explicit content

Terrorist content

Violence & gore

Vulgar language & profanity

Feature-specific policies:

Autocompletes

Dictionary boxes

Featured snippets

Google Discovers

Google News

Google Podcasts

Image & video boxes

Knowledge Graph & Knowledge Panels

Structured datas

Structured data for job postings

User content on Search

I learned this news from John Mueller's news update video at the 6:56 mark where he said "we recently launched a shared location for all content policies around search. This should make it easier for you to find any specific policy that you're looking for."

Forum discussion at Twitter.