Google News Tests Country Filter

Jun 21, 2021
Google is testing letting searchers in specific countries filter Google News to only show news from their country. You can see the filter, if you are in this test, by going to Google News, doing a search, selecting "tools" and then you may see "the web" filter that let's you select a country filter.

I do not see it but here is a screen shot of Google testing this from Bapun Raz as he shared with me on Twitter:

click for full size

I kind of like this idea, to filter news down to a specific country, which I think Google does by itself but now maybe here Google is letting you control it.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

