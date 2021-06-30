Google Redirects Help Page Expanded To Show Impact On Google Search

Google has vastly expanded its help document on how various redirects impact your site's performance in Google Search. The document even mentions "Crypto redirects" which to me seems like a new term but just means a way to communicate in normal language that a page was moved.

You can find the revised redirects Google Search page there and it is broken into these categories:

Overview of redirects

Server side redirects

Permanent server side redirects

Temporary server side redirects

How to implement server side redirects with Apache, NGINX etc

meta refresh and its HTTP equivalent including instant and delayed

JavaScript location redirects

Crypto redirects

Alternate versions of a URL

What is a Crypto redirect? Google said "If you can't implement any of the traditional redirect methods, you should still make an effort to let your users know that the page or its content has moved. The simplest way to do this is to add a link pointing to the new page accompanied by a short explanation."

Here is what the old page looked like (it was very short) - click to enlarge:

If you are doing any redirects, reference this document.

Forum discussion at Twitter.