Google Redirects Help Page Expanded To Show Impact On Google Search

Jun 30, 2021 • 7:31 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

Google has vastly expanded its help document on how various redirects impact your site's performance in Google Search. The document even mentions "Crypto redirects" which to me seems like a new term but just means a way to communicate in normal language that a page was moved.

You can find the revised redirects Google Search page there and it is broken into these categories:

  • Overview of redirects
  • Server side redirects
  • Permanent server side redirects
  • Temporary server side redirects
  • How to implement server side redirects with Apache, NGINX etc
  • meta refresh and its HTTP equivalent including instant and delayed
  • JavaScript location redirects
  • Crypto redirects
  • Alternate versions of a URL

What is a Crypto redirect? Google said "If you can't implement any of the traditional redirect methods, you should still make an effort to let your users know that the page or its content has moved. The simplest way to do this is to add a link pointing to the new page accompanied by a short explanation."

Here is what the old page looked like (it was very short) - click to enlarge:

click for full size

If you are doing any redirects, reference this document.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Google Merchant Center Relaxes Insufficient Payment Information Policy
 
blog comments powered by Disqus